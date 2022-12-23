Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

One person killed in shooting at Longview Waffle House

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Longview restaurant.

According to Longview Police, at approximately 2:08 a.m. Friday, Longview Police Officers responded to a shooting at the Waffle House located at 318 East Loop 281.

Officers located an adult male and an adult female with apparent gunshot wounds., and they were transported to a local hospital.

Police said the male victim was identified as 27-year-old Kendall Marshall of Longview who was pronounced dead at the hospital. The female victim was flown to an out-of-town hospital and is in stable condition.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into the incident and more information may be released as it becomes available.

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages
Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans
Worker dead after falling out of tree
Worker dead after falling out of tree on FM 346 in Smith County
(Source: MGN)
Over 1,300 without power in Wood County
Texas Rangers are investigating after a pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting in...
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Quitman
21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez
Tyler man still missing after almost one year

Latest News

Texas Rangers are investigating after a pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting in...
WebXtra: Witness describes aftermath of officer-involved shooting in Quitman
WebXtra: Witness describes aftermath of officer-involved shooting in Quitman
Shortly after 11 a.m. this morning fire units were dispatched to the 2300 block of Holmes Rd.
Crews respond to fire at Marshall home
Engagement ring saved amidst Tyler house fire
Engagement ring saved amidst Tyler house fire