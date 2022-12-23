One person killed in shooting at Longview Waffle House

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Longview restaurant.

According to Longview Police, at approximately 2:08 a.m. Friday, Longview Police Officers responded to a shooting at the Waffle House located at 318 East Loop 281.

Officers located an adult male and an adult female with apparent gunshot wounds., and they were transported to a local hospital.

Police said the male victim was identified as 27-year-old Kendall Marshall of Longview who was pronounced dead at the hospital. The female victim was flown to an out-of-town hospital and is in stable condition.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into the incident and more information may be released as it becomes available.

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.

