Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans

Power outages
Power outages(KFYR-TV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Outages reported by multiple power companies show that thousands of East Texans are already dealing with lost power.

Upshur County Rural Electric Co-op’s map shows that more than 1,300 customers in the Souls Chapel area and 1,178 in the Hallsville area are without power.

SWEPCO, which services Gregg County and surrounding areas, is reporting about 3,100 customers without power.

Cherokee County Electric Cooperative Association reports 1,767 customers without power.

The Wood County Electric Cooperative outage map says 1,348 people are without power in the county.

According to the Wood County Electric Cooperative’s Facebook page, outages continue due to the high winds and falling trees and limbs. There is also a broken pole at Lake Brenda.

They are working hard to get all restored quickly and safely.

To check outages from the Wood County Electric Cooperative, click here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker dead after falling out of tree
Worker dead after falling out of tree on FM 346 in Smith County
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez
Tyler man still missing after almost one year
Tyler responders at scene of pin-in wreck on WSW Loop 323 at Old Bullard
Woman taken to Tyler hospital following fiery wreck on Loop 323, Old Bullard Road
Tarasian Baker
Jacksonville police searching for suspect in fatal shooting of Tyler man

Latest News

A two-vehicle crash occurred on US Highway 69 in Center on Thursday afternoon.
WebXtra: 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Central
Mortgage rates have caused a shift in home sales in East Texas.
Used home sales slow in East Texas as mortgage rates increase
The centers are meant to help those seeking shelter from the cold.
East Texas cities open ‘warming centers’ to combat cold front
Helen Dulac, public education manager for the North Texas Municipal Water District Services...
East Texas plumbing experts advise of proper disposal for fats, grease, oils this holiday