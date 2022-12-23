Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Outages reported by multiple power companies show that thousands of East Texans are already dealing with lost power.

Upshur County Rural Electric Co-op’s map shows that more than 1,300 customers in the Souls Chapel area and 1,178 in the Hallsville area are without power.

SWEPCO, which services Gregg County and surrounding areas, is reporting about 3,100 customers without power.

Cherokee County Electric Cooperative Association reports 1,767 customers without power.

The Wood County Electric Cooperative outage map says 1,348 people are without power in the county.

According to the Wood County Electric Cooperative’s Facebook page, outages continue due to the high winds and falling trees and limbs. There is also a broken pole at Lake Brenda.

They are working hard to get all restored quickly and safely.

