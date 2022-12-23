Man charged with murder following woman’s body found in roadway South of Woodrow

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a roadway following a crash Tuesday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were called to CR 7700 and CR 2300 for initial reports of a pedestrian-involved crash south of Woodrow Rd.

Investigators determined a woman, later identified as 40-year-old Monica Lumbrera, had been laying in the roadway before she was struck by the vehicle, according to a release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. While Lumbrera was found dead in the roadway, the cause of her death is unclear and is under investigation at this time.

DPS responds to pedestrian crash south of Woodrow (KCBD)

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and other agencies arrested 24-year-old Isaiah Sanchez Thursday evening in the 2100 block of 4th Street.

He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged in connection to the murder of Lumbrera. He’s held on a $500,000 bond.

Below is the full news release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office:

At approximately 6:05am on December 20, 2022, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to CR 7700 and CR 2300 to what initially was reported as a vehicle collision with a pedestrian. Upon arrival, deputies located a female laying in the roadway deceased, later identified as 40-year-old Monica Lumbrera.

Through the preliminary investigation it appeared the female had been laying in the roadway before being struck by the vehicle. 24-year-old, Isaiah Sanchez DOB 2//8/98 was taken into custody December 22, 2022 at approximately 9:20pm in the 2100 Block of 4th Street by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Unit, and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, for the murder of 40-year-old Monica Lumbrera.

Sanchez, was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center charged with Murder.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.