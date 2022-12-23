Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Juvenile in critical condition after Lufkin shooting

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating an overnight shooting in which a juvenile was seriously injured.

According to Lufkin police, the juvenile was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early this morning.

Around midnight, officers were called to a local emergency room to a report of a juvenile who had been brought into the hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Police said there is not believed to be any threat to the public at this time.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into the incident and more information will be released when it becomes available.

