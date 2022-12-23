Grand Saline house ‘complete loss’ after overnight fire

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - Crews responded to a fire at a two-story home in Grand Saline; no one was injured, but the structure was a complete loss.

The fire took place at about 12:25 a.m. on Dec. 23 on FM 857, just south of CR 1703, and upon arrival crews saw fire coming from the roof, according to a post from the Grand Saline Fire Department. Mutual aid was requested from four neighboring departments, but the house could not be saved.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Van Zandt County Fire Marshal’s Office.

