Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Grand Saline house ‘complete loss’ after overnight fire

The fire took place at about 12:25 a.m. on Dec. 23.
The fire took place at about 12:25 a.m. on Dec. 23.(Grand Saline Fire Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - Crews responded to a fire at a two-story home in Grand Saline; no one was injured, but the structure was a complete loss.

The fire took place at about 12:25 a.m. on Dec. 23 on FM 857, just south of CR 1703, and upon arrival crews saw fire coming from the roof, according to a post from the Grand Saline Fire Department. Mutual aid was requested from four neighboring departments, but the house could not be saved.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Van Zandt County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages
Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans
Worker dead after falling out of tree
Worker dead after falling out of tree on FM 346 in Smith County
(Source: MGN)
Over 1,300 without power in Wood County
Texas Rangers are investigating after a pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting in...
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Quitman
21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez
Tyler man still missing after almost one year

Latest News

100% of the proceeds go to the family.
Lufkin diner holds fundraiser for boy injured in fire
WebXtra: Lufkin diner holds fundraiser for boy injured in fire
Engagement ring saved amidst Tyler house fire
Engagement ring saved amidst Tyler house fire
Engagement ring saved amidst Tyler house fire
Engagement ring saved amidst Tyler house fire