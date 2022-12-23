Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Frigid conditions lead to loss of water service in Overton

(Source: Pixabay)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Overton said they have no water service at this time due to the frigid conditions causing freezing and damage to pipes and equipment at the city’s two water wells.

There is no estimate at this time for when service will be restored. A boil water notice will be in effect once water service is restored.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

