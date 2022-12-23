Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday’s Weather: Cold and windy

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s a very cold start with temperatures in the teens and even a few single digits.  Winds are gusting to 25 mph this morning, making it feel below zero.  Clear skies are expected through midday with a few clouds rolling in this afternoon.  It will only warm into the mid 20s today and will feel much colder because of the wind all day.  Winds finally diminish overnight with a mix of clouds and sun this weekend.  It will be cold for Christmas, but with less wind it will be more comfortable.  A quick warm-up is expected next week with temperatures in the 70s before the new year.

