Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a very cold day with highs for most only climbing into the 20s with wind chills in the TEENS. It will remain very cold tonight and early tomorrow, so please continue to drip your faucets with the cabinet doors open to allow warmer air to reach those pipes as best they can. We will start our Saturday off in the teens tomorrow morning but thankfully will see a brief time above freezing with afternoon temps in the middle 30s. Our reprieve from freezing temps will be short lived however, as we will plummet back down to near 20 degrees by Christmas morning. Christmas day will see a MUCH better thaw as we warm into the 40s during the “heat” of the day with mostly sunny skies. One final hard freeze will be possible Monday morning as we wake up in the middle to upper 20s before warming into the lower 50s for highs. A weak cold front sweeps through later on Monday but will lead to little impact on our temperatures for the middle of next week. Gusty and much warmer southerly winds stream through East Texas on Wednesday behind a potent warm front, leading to highs near 70 degrees on Thursday! A few showers will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening, but better chances for showers and even a few storms return to East Texas sometime next Friday. We’ll be watching the forecast for next Friday closely, in the meantime, stay warm! We’ll be finished with this dangerous cold weather soon.

