Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Employee killed while confronting shoplifter taking ammunition, authorities say

Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while trying to stop a shoplifter. (Source: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey, Paige Hill and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALLS, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Tennessee authorities say a store employee has died in a robbery Thursday morning.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a Rural King retail store regarding a shooting at about 10:30 a.m.

Authorities said the shooting occurred after a man was attempting to take ammunition and other items from the store when an employee intervened.

WVLT reports the alleged shoplifter and employee got into a struggle with the suspect shooting and killing the worker.

Authorities said the suspected shooter took off from the scene after the shooting.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately identify the employee who died but said he was 23 years old.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said deputies are continuing their search for the suspect involved.

Authorities released this image of the suspected shoplifter involved in Thursday's deadly...
Authorities released this image of the suspected shoplifter involved in Thursday's deadly shooting. (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker dead after falling out of tree
Worker dead after falling out of tree on FM 346 in Smith County
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez
Tyler man still missing after almost one year
Tyler responders at scene of pin-in wreck on WSW Loop 323 at Old Bullard
Woman taken to Tyler hospital following fiery wreck on Loop 323, Old Bullard Road
Tarasian Baker
Jacksonville police searching for suspect in fatal shooting of Tyler man

Latest News

A two-vehicle crash occurred on US Highway 69 in Center on Thursday afternoon.
WebXtra: 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Central
Mortgage rates have caused a shift in home sales in East Texas.
Used home sales slow in East Texas as mortgage rates increase
The centers are meant to help those seeking shelter from the cold.
East Texas cities open ‘warming centers’ to combat cold front
Power outages
Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans