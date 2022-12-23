Crews respond to fire at Marshall home

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A home in Marshall caught fire, and early investigation has shown it may have started from a heater on the porch.

Shortly after 11 a.m. this morning fire units were dispatched to the 2300 block of Holmes Rd. for a structure fire, according to the Marshall Fire Department.

Upon arrival, Battalion Chief Jeremy Michel noted fire originating from the front porch of a single family residence. The department said the homeowner was able to get out safely, and the fire was extinguished without incident.

The homeowner reportedly stated that she had attempted to keep her pets warm using a space heater. Early investigation concluded that the fire originated on the front porch in the area of the heating device, the FD said. At this time the homeowner has not indicated injuries or loss of life to any pets.

There was some fire, heat and smoke damage to the inside of the house, and utilities had to be turned off for safety reasons.

At this time the homeowner has not requested any living assistance. The Red Cross will be notified if needed.

Protecting outdoor pets is most definitely a concern during these frigid days. Please remember space heaters and heating lamps produce lots of heat but they need adequate space from kids and any flammable materials.

