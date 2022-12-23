Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 killed, 2 injured in mobile home fire near Bullard

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire at a mobile home took the life of one occupant and injured another.

Fire crews from Cherokee County were assisted by multiple other agencies in responding to a fully-involved mobile home on County Road 3523 at 6:55 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, crews found a single-wide mobile home with reported occupants inside. According to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson, one occupant sustained non-life threatening injuries while a second occupant was reported to have died.

A statement from Smith County Emergency Services District Two noted that a mayday was called to assist trapped firefighters. The firefighters were cleared shortly after.

Dickson confirmed that one of the firefighters sustained non-life threatening injuries and that the state fire marshal’s office is being called in to investigate the incident.

