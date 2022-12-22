Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Worker dead after falling out of tree on FM 346 in Smith County

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A worker is dead after falling out of a tree in Smith County.

According to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 6300 block of FM 346 east. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m.

Christian said the tree trimmer was working when he fell out of the tree.

Christian said EMS was sent to the location on an injury call but determined the individual was deceased at the scene.

Christian said deputies are currently investigating.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Mobile home fire
No people injured, dog killed in Smith County mobile home fire
Tarasian Baker
Jacksonville police searching for suspect in fatal shooting of Tyler man
Tyler responders at scene of pin-in wreck on WSW Loop 323 at Old Bullard
Woman taken to Tyler hospital following fiery wreck on Loop 323, Old Bullard Road
Jacksonville, Texas police car
Multiple 911 calls lead Jacksonville police to find man killed by gunfire

Latest News

Mobile home fire
Heat lamp believed to be cause of Whitehouse area mobile home fire
UT Tyler School of Medicine
UT Tyler School of Medicine receives approval for Doctor of Medicine program
Suspect in fatal Jacksonville shooting turns himself in
City of Marshall opens ‘warming center’ to combat upcoming cold front