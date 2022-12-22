Worker dead after falling out of tree on FM 346 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A worker is dead after falling out of a tree in Smith County.

According to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 6300 block of FM 346 east. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m.

Christian said the tree trimmer was working when he fell out of the tree.

Christian said EMS was sent to the location on an injury call but determined the individual was deceased at the scene.

Christian said deputies are currently investigating.

