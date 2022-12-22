Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Therapets visit the Tyler airport

Therapet and the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport are partnering up to help lessen the stress of holiday traveling.
By Erin Wides
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Furry, four-legged friends offered some comfort to travelers this morning at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

Therapet and the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport are partnering up to help lessen the stress of holiday traveling. Therapet human-animal teams visited and greeted guests and staff at the airport.

Therapet’s mission is to utilize specially trained and certified animals to promote health, hope and healing.

