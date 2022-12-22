WebXtra: Therapets visit the Tyler airport

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Furry, four-legged friends offered some comfort to travelers this morning at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

Therapet and the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport are partnering up to help lessen the stress of holiday traveling. Therapet human-animal teams visited and greeted guests and staff at the airport.

Therapet’s mission is to utilize specially trained and certified animals to promote health, hope and healing.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.