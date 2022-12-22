Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WebXtra: East Texas hardware stores selling out of cold weather supplies

Alec James of Hardin Ace Hardware said people have waited to the last minute to prepare.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas hardware and supply stores saw a last-minute rush of customers buying items to guard against the oncoming hard freeze.

One item people were most after was in scarce supply: faucet covers. They’re a simple item but crucial in keeping faucets and pipes from freezing.

At places like Ace Hardware in Longview, customers actually lined up waiting for a delivery of 200 covers. Once arrived, the covers were sold out in two hours. Also sought were clamp lights or heat lights, which were almost as hard to find.

Alec James of Hardin Ace Hardware said people have waited to the last minute to prepare, and those who don’t get the covers should use an alternate plan of cloth covering, duct tape and plastic bags to protect faucets.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Tyler responders at scene of pin-in wreck on WSW Loop 323 at Old Bullard
Woman taken to Tyler hospital following fiery wreck on Loop 323, Old Bullard Road
Tarasian Baker
Jacksonville police searching for suspect in fatal shooting of Tyler man
Mobile home fire
No people injured, dog killed in Smith County mobile home fire
21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez
Tyler man still missing after almost one year

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Over 1,300 without power in Wood County
One item people were most after was in scarce supply: faucet covers.
WebXtra: East Texas hardware stores selling out of cold weather supplies
An arctic blast drops temperatures across the U.S.
City of Tyler gives comprehensive instructions on arctic cold front preparation
Visitors can ride this antique carousel.
Marshall Wonderland of Lights features historic carousel