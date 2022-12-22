UT Tyler School of Medicine receives approval for Doctor of Medicine program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From the University of Texas at Tyler:

Last week, The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine received approval for their Doctor of Medicine program from SACSCOC. Earlier this year, the School received Preliminary Accreditation from the Liaison Committee for Medical Education (LCME). These two achievements mean the School has accomplished all of the necessary accreditation milestones to begin instruction.

“This is a critical milestone for the School of Medicine,” said Dr. Brigham Willis, Founding Dean of the new School of Medicine. “I’m so thankful to our accreditation team and all of our faculty and staff who made this possible. We have an amazing curriculum and foundation established, and I’m thrilled by the progress we’ve made throughout this past year.”

“I am grateful for the dedication of our team and the assistance from the UT Tyler Office of Assessment and Institutional Effectiveness,” said Dr. Sue Cox, School of Medicine Associate Dean of Accreditation, Strategy and Quality Improvement. “Training future healthcare providers represents another step to reaching our vision of improving the quality of life and reducing health disparities in our rural East Texas region.”

This program will initially be housed at the UT Tyler Health Science Center campus. The four-year program will take place in-person, and 40 students are projected to be enrolled per year. It’s estimated that this number will grow over time, especially after the school is established.

Interviews are currently being conducted to select the 40 students. As of today, 168 interviews have been conducted, and there are 72 more interviews scheduled for the weeks ahead. The first class is scheduled to enroll July 2023.

With a mission to improve educational and health care outcomes for East Texas and beyond, UT Tyler offers more than 80 undergraduate and graduate programs to 10,000 students. UT Tyler recently merged with The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler (now known as UT Tyler Health Science Center). Through its alignment with UT Tyler Health Science Center (HSC) and UT Health East Texas, UT Tyler has unified these entities to serve Texas with quality education, cutting-edge research and excellent patient care. Classified by Carnegie as a doctoral research

institution and by U.S. News & World Report as a national university, UT Tyler has campuses in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston.

