Tyler man still missing after almost one year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday will mark one year since the disappearance of 21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez.

He was last seen Dec. 23, 2021, and to this day, Tyler police say he is still considered missing with no new leads. The Rodriguez family continues to look for him after almost a year without answers.

“To this day we still don’t know what happened or why it happened,” said Sergio Rodriguez, Marcus’ father. “This whole year, every day has just been a struggle to try and keep my mind straight, my wife’s mind straight. But, we’ve had the support of our family.”

Marcus was at the Palomar Apartments on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler on the night of Dec. 22, 2021. His car was found parked at the complex. The family said he was there for a party, and they communicated with him through text up until the early morning, when he no longer answered and never came home.

Lisa Rodriguez, Marcus’ mother added, “I just know someone knows something and isn’t saying it. And, I just really wish that they would because Marcus, he’s a human. He didn’t just vanish. Something happened.”

Police are still left with what they had that night. They said they’ve followed all reasonable leads, looked at surveillance video from nearby businesses and served search warrants.

“We’ve done anything and everything we can so far,” said Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh. “We don’t know any more, really, than what we did that night. What we need now is somebody who has information who may before have not wanted to come forward for whatever reason.”

And as the one year mark approaches, the family believes Marcus is still out there.

“We’re still striving, and we’re still going to go out and look for you Mijo. We love you. It’s tough being without him, and we’re just not going to give up on him, and we’re going to do everything we can until he’s brought back home,” said the parents.

Marcus Rodriguez’s family will be holding a vigil Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. on the downtown Tyler square.

If you know of any information or have any tips, call the Tyler police at (903) 531-1000.

