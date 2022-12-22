TRAFFIC ALERT: First responders at scene of pin-in wreck at Old Bullard, WSW Loop 323 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department says a wreck involving several vehicles has traffic congested at Old Bullard Road and the loop.

The wreck happened at about 9:11 p.m. Wednesday. It is listed as a pin-in wreck at Old Bullard Road and West Southwest Loop 323. This is the corner near McAllister’s Deli and BJ’s Brewhouse. Northbound traffic on Old Bullard stops when it reaches Loop 323. Other traffic in all directions is moving very slowly.

According to Tyler Police Lt. Adam Tarrant, a Chevy pickup was headed north on Old Bullard on a green light. A sedan was headed westbound on the loop, ran the red light, and hit the pickup.

The sedan caught fire. Officers arrived and used fire extinguishers to put it out. The driver of the sedan has serious injuries and was taken to the hospital by EMS, Tarrant said.

The driver of the pickup was not injured. Neither vehicle had any passengers.

A wrecker is on the way to help clear scene.

Drivers should avoid this area as responders work to help those involved in the wreck and to clear the scene.

