Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives captured in New Mexico and San Antonio

Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Juan Favela,64, was arrested in New Mexico, and Izeal...
Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Juan Favela,64, was arrested in New Mexico, and Izeal Sullivan,37, was arrested in San Antonio.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests.

Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Juan Favela,64, was arrested in New Mexico, and Izeal Sullivan,37, was arrested in San Antonio.

Favela was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents on Dec. 13.

Favela had been wanted since May 2022, when the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for eight counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and eight counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Sullivan who is affiliated with the Crips gang, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Dec. 14.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Bexar County District Attorney’s Office and Immigration Customs and Enforcement assisted in the multi-agency fugitive investigation.

In 2008, Sullivan was convicted of burglary of a habitation and theft and subsequently sentenced to 18 years of confinement. In 2017, he was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm and received a six-year sentence.

Sullivan was released on parole in March 2020.

Sullivan had been wanted since August 2021, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a parole violation warrant for his arrest.

In February 2022, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family/household member by choking.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

  • Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
  • Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.
  • Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Tyler responders at scene of pin-in wreck on WSW Loop 323 at Old Bullard
Woman taken to Tyler hospital following fiery wreck on Loop 323, Old Bullard Road
Tarasian Baker
Jacksonville police searching for suspect in fatal shooting of Tyler man
Mobile home fire
No people injured, dog killed in Smith County mobile home fire
21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez
Tyler man still missing after almost one year

Latest News

Suspect in fatal Jacksonville shooting turns himself in
21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez
Tyler man still missing after almost one year
Tarasian Baker
Jacksonville police searching for suspect in fatal shooting of Tyler man
Kendrick Starling
Former Texans player, Marshall native gets 25 years for child sex abuse conviction
Michael Rodriguez
Lufkin man who killed couple pleads to life in prison