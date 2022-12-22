Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Timpson’s Terry Bussey named 2022 Mr. Texas Football

Terry Bussey (KTRE)
Terry Bussey (KTRE)(KTRE Sports)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMPSON, Texas (KLTV) - Timpson quarterback Terry Bussey has been chosen as the recipient for the 2022 Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the year.

He is the first junior to receive the award since Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won the award when he played for Allen High School.

According to Dave Campbell Texas Football, the award annually recognizes the most outstanding high school football player in the state of Texas. Bussey will be honored on the field at the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday, December 28, at NRG Stadium in Houston, where the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face the Ole Miss Rebels.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Tyler responders at scene of pin-in wreck on WSW Loop 323 at Old Bullard
Woman taken to Tyler hospital following fiery wreck on Loop 323, Old Bullard Road
Tarasian Baker
Jacksonville police searching for suspect in fatal shooting of Tyler man
Mobile home fire
No people injured, dog killed in Smith County mobile home fire
21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez
Tyler man still missing after almost one year

Latest News

It was a banner day for colleges who ventured to East Texas for prime recruits; they always...
East Texas athletes sign with Baylor, Alabama, TCU
It was a banner day for colleges who ventured to East Texas for prime recruits; they always...
East Texas athletes sign with Baylor, Alabama, TCU
It is officially the first day of national signing, and Lindale’s Will Hutchens is headed to...
Lindale offensive lineman signs with Sam Houston State
Mineola's Dawson Pendergrass signs to play football at Baylor University.
Mineola's Dawson Pendergrass signs to play football at Baylor University