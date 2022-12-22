Thursday’s Weather: Cloudy with patchy fog ahead of today’s cold front

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Cloudy skies this morning with some patchy fog and temperatures in the 40s. Expect temperatures to rise through the late morning into the mid to upper 40s before the cold front arrives. There is still a slight chance for a snow flurry along the cold front, but no accumulations and no travel problems are expected. Once the front hits your area, temperatures will fall sharply and be in the 20s this afternoon and the teens this evening. Winds will gust up to 30 and 40 mph with the cold front and stay windy overnight with wind chills feeling like below zero by early tomorrow morning. Expect clearing skies late today behind the front and mostly sunny, breezy and cold conditions tomorrow. Winds will diminish into the holiday weekend, but temperatures stay cold through Christmas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.