Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Quitman

(WABI)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Rangers are investigating after a pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting in Quitman.

According to Sgt. Adam Albritton with Texas DPS, the incident started when Mineola Police were pursuing a vehicle on Highway 37. Albritton said the suspect was shooting at officers during the pursuit.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of Highway 37 and Highway 154 in Quitman when officers shot the suspect. The suspect died as a result.

Albritton said troopers are currently out helping with traffic control.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker dead after falling out of tree
Worker dead after falling out of tree on FM 346 in Smith County
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Tyler responders at scene of pin-in wreck on WSW Loop 323 at Old Bullard
Woman taken to Tyler hospital following fiery wreck on Loop 323, Old Bullard Road
21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez
Tyler man still missing after almost one year
Tarasian Baker
Jacksonville police searching for suspect in fatal shooting of Tyler man

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
SFA gardeners scramble to protect plants as they brace for cold front
Emmanuel Muraira
Law enforcement arrest suspect after barricade situation in Wells
(Source: MGN)
Over 1,300 without power in Wood County