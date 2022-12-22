Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Quitman

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Rangers are investigating after a pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting in Quitman.

According to Sgt. Adam Albritton with Texas DPS, the incident started when Mineola Police were pursuing a vehicle on Highway 37. Albritton said the suspect was shooting at officers during the pursuit.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of Highway 37 and Highway 154 in Quitman when officers shot the suspect. The suspect died as a result.

Albritton said troopers are currently out helping with traffic control.

