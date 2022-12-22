Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Over 1,300 without power in Wood County

(Source: MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Wood County Electric Cooperative outage map says 1,348 people are without power in the county.

According to the Wood County Electric Cooperative’s Facebook page, outages continue due to the high winds and falling trees and limbs. There is also a broken pole at Lake Brenda.

They are working hard to get all restored quickly and safely.

To check outages from the Wood County Electric Cooperative, click here.

WebXtra: East Texas hardware stores selling out of cold weather supplies
