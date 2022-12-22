Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested and charged in road rage incident

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Border Patrol agent was arrested for yesterday’s road rage incident on the 400 block of I-35.

The Laredo Police Department confirmed that 35-year-old Border Patrol agent Roman Rodriguez was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was off-duty at the time.

Roman Rodriguez, Jr. arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
Roman Rodriguez, Jr. arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon(Laredo Police Department)

The incident happened on Wednesday, December 21 around 2 p.m. on the northbound lane of I-35 near 320 West Village Boulevard. Over 10 police units were seen around a white pick-up truck. Shortly after 3 p.m., a Border Patrol unit arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Two boxes were seen being taken out of the white pickup truck.

