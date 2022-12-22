Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin

Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Tanner Hoang’s car was last seen on Highway 290 in Elgin, less than an hour after it was spotted leaving Caldwell.
If you have information contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang.

Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on Highway 290 in Elgin just before 1 p.m. on Friday, December 16. That’s less than an hour after he was seen leaving a gas station in Caldwell on the day he disappeared.

According to posts by moderators Wednesday night on the “Finding Tanner Hoang” Facebook page, searchers were able to determine that after leaving Caldwell on Highway 21, Hoang turned west onto Highway 290 towards Elgin.

Several surveillance videos show Hoang’s 2009 silver Lexus ES350 that is distinguishable by damage on the passenger side door. It was last seen on 290 passing a gas station on the east side of Elgin.

The Texas license plate on the car is BS2C737.

There are no other confirmed sightings beyond Elgin or early Friday afternoon.

Searchers are asking the community to continue sharing social media posts, especially on social media platforms like TikTok, Nextdoor, or Instagram.

The 22-year-old was last seen by his roommates last Friday morning at their home on Colgate Drive in College Station.

His family has shared that they came to College Station last Friday from the Dallas area expecting to see Tanner graduate, but after he went missing they learned he had fallen short of graduation requirements. They confirmed with the university that he was not part of Friday’s commencement ceremonies.

You can find our previous coverage here.

