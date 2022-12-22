Lindale offensive lineman signs with Sam Houston State

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - It is officially the first day of national signing, and Lindale’s Will Hutchens is headed to Sam Houston State.

He was the undisputed leader of the Eagles offensive line, and his signing puts a check mark in the box of his dream---getting a chance to play at a D-1 program

“Oh yes sir, it really has, ever since last year coach came up to me and he was like, ‘I feel like you can do it if that’s something you want to do.’ I’ve always wanted to, having the people behind me to believe in me, that gives you an extra push, makes you really want to do it.”

“He stands for the right things. it’s exciting to see a young man grow from his freshman year to now.”

Hutchens is not only impressive on the field, but impressed the student body, as well, as teammates, friends and coaches shared their feelings on the new Bearkat. Perhaps the most poignant and emotional was hearing his father speak, shedding a few teams in the process

“I’ve never really seen my father get teary eyed a lot; he’s always been the person that was really tough, and, you know, stern. But you know, seeing that made me realize that he put a lot into it and he loves me more than anything.”

He’s the prototype student athlete that shines at Lindale High.

“An exciting day at Lindale High School and the entire Lindale community. This is a fantastic young man.”

