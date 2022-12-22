Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Law enforcement arrest suspect after barricade situation in Wells

Emmanuel Muraira
Emmanuel Muraira((Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office))
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WELLS, Texas (KTRE) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after threatening to harm children inside a home during a welfare check.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 20, they were dispatched to a home in the 4000 block of U.S. 69 in Wells for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with Emmanuel Muraira. The sheriff’s office said Muraira threatened to harm children inside the home if law enforcement didn’t leave.

The sheriff’s office said Muraira barricaded himself inside the home with the children and his wife.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Regional Special Response Team (SRT) comprised of law enforcement from the sheriff’s office, Jacksonville Police Department, and Bullard Police Department responded to the scene and were able to arrest Muraira after a long negotiation.

seized firearms
seized firearms((Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office))

The sheriff’s office said a search warrant was executed on Muraira’s home which led to the seizure of several assault rifles, handguns, shotguns, high capacity magazines and bulk ammo.

Muraira was arrested for interference with public duties, assault on a public servant, and felon in possession of a firearm. The investigation is still ongoing.

