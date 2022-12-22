Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Helping pets get through the cold weather

When you take your pets outside, there are ways to make them more comfortable.
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With temperatures dropping over the next few days, animal experts are advising owners to think about their furry friends.

Aggieland Humane Society says pets that normally stay outside need to be brought inside. If they are to stay outside, they need proper shelter in a doghouse insulated with hay. Owners must also pay attention to water bowls freezing.

Savannah Gaines, the Aggieland Humane Development Director, says when you do take your pets outside, there are ways to make them more comfortable.

“You want to think about protection for their feet, their feet get cold. Imagine if you were walking around barefoot in this cold, so you want to get some booties,” Gaines said. “My 15 lb dog needs a jacket to go outside right now. But my 80-pound dog, not so much.”

Gains says owners can look for signs that their pet is too cold, like shaking and whimpering.

Aggieland Humane is in need of fosters for its holiday program. Their hope is to have as many dogs in safe homes as quickly as possible this season.

