Heat lamp believed to be cause of Whitehouse area mobile home fire

Mobile home fire
Mobile home fire((Source: KLTV))
By Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A heat lamp is believed to be the cause of a mobile home fire that happened Wednesday in the Whitehouse area.

After a preliminary investigation, Interim Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said the fire originated on the front porch of the home where a clamp-style heat lamp was being used for outdoor animals. The home was estimated to be 70 percent destroyed by the fire.

“When using a clamp-style heating lamp, always make sure it is securely attached and maintain at least 3 feet of clearance from anything that could burn,” Hogue said.

The mobile home fire in the 16500 block of Lakeview Circle in Whitehouse started at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22. No one was home at the time of the fire but one dog perished.

