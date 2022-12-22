Heat lamp believed to be cause of Whitehouse area mobile home fire

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A heat lamp is believed to be the cause of a mobile home fire that happened Wednesday in the Whitehouse area.

After a preliminary investigation, Interim Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said the fire originated on the front porch of the home where a clamp-style heat lamp was being used for outdoor animals. The home was estimated to be 70 percent destroyed by the fire.

“When using a clamp-style heating lamp, always make sure it is securely attached and maintain at least 3 feet of clearance from anything that could burn,” Hogue said.

The mobile home fire in the 16500 block of Lakeview Circle in Whitehouse started at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22. No one was home at the time of the fire but one dog perished.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.