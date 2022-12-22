East Texas athletes sign with Baylor, Alabama, TCU

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Mineola’s Dawson Pendergrass could have been an Arkansas Razorback, and Texas Tech came calling, too, but swift RB out of Mineola says, “Baylor here I come.”

“I love Baylor, I love everything about Baylor, I love the people there. I love the recruits, coaches. It’s just a big family environment. And I feel like Baylor’s a place that’s gonna make me a better athlete but it’s also going to make me a better person for life,” Pendergrass said.

“We’re just very proud of him excited to see what the Baylor program does to him. And excited to see him compete in the collegiate level,” said William Pendergrass, his father.

Did you know you would have a high-flying football player in your family? You have all girls, don’t you?

“We have all girls, yeah, um but our girls were tough and so Dawson’s the youngest, so he’s always had three older sisters, so they made him pretty tough,” said mom, Christy Pendergrass.

Another Big 12 school dipped into East Texas for a recruit, Gilmer’s Rohan Fluellen that receiver is now a Horned Frog.

“I’ve been to TCU a lot, at different times. I feel like, the first time I just fell in love with the place, all the facilities they had the coaches it was amazing,” Fluellen said.

Another WR who has the moves is Longview’s Jalen Hale, verbally committed to Alabama awhile back; he kept his word. ‘Bama has a history of showcasing their WRs

“I mean it’s like a big jump I’m a have reading materials like, it’s gonna be a job, gonna be something that I do all day every day. So just gotta be a mindset, for me if you really want it,” Hale said.

Also set to play for Nick Saban is Legacy Defensive lineman, Jordan Renaud, he joins former high school teammate Jamarion Miller, who had a successful freshman season.

“it was a mix of a lot of things, first it was the networking they have...the amount of people that they know, outside of the football program. Cause everybody knows about Nick Saban, but outside the football program there’s a lot of connections,” Renaud said.

It was a banner day for colleges who ventured to East Texas for prime recruits; they always leave footprints in this high school football haven.

