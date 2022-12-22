Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Marshall opens ‘warming center’ to combat upcoming cold front

(City of Marshall Facebook page)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall will be opening a warming center for those unable to escape the extreme cold approaching our area in the coming days.

The warming center will be located at the Marshall Fire Department Central Station on South Grove Street. It will be available from Thursday December 22 at 4 p.m. until Saturday December 24 at 4:00 p.m.

Weather is expected to plummet in the East Texas region Thursday afternoon and other organizations such as the Salvation Army and Hiway 80 have also been preparing to house the homeless or any others in need that won’t be able to escape the freezing temperatures.

