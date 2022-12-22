Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Lufkin prepares for arctic cold front

Multiple departments are ready and on standby for the weather to come.
By Avery Gorman
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin has been preparing for the arctic cold front that is arriving Thursday night.

Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Lufkin Gerald Williamson said they have been preparing multiple departments for this freeze. He said while this freeze has little chance for precipitation, unlike the February 2021 freeze, the city learned a lot from that experience and has prepared.

“We have over 20 generators now that are in place to try and keep our water system and our critical infrastructure buildings under power, if we do have a power outage,” Williamson said.

He said other city departments are on standby.

“Also, our water department, whether it’s fresh water or septic system here in the city, and our street department, they are all prepared and ready to respond if needed,” Williamson said.

He said major roads and highways in the city are monitored by TxDOT. TxDOT made a social media post around 1 p.m. saying they were pre-treating bridges, overpasses and select areas in Nacogdoches, Shelby, Sabine and Angelina Counties in anticipation of the freezing temperatures.

Williamson said they are responsible for all other roads inside of the city.

“We do have that capability, and we will put that out if needed,” Willamson said.

The city has no recommendation on whether residents should leave their faucets dripping or not. If you choose to, they do ask you not to overdo it.

“You shouldn’t run it at any full stream, a large amount of water, because that does drain our water system if you have thousands and thousands of homes doing the same thing,” Williamson said.

He said the city’s biggest worry is loss of electricity.

“There’s not a lot that most individuals can do about that, but just be prepared for that possibility. We have been assured by ERCOT and the state that they have a much more robust system in place now than we had in February of ‘21,” Williamson said.

The city said if anyone has any questions the non-emergency phone number is (936) 633-0356. If there is an emergency, dial 9-1-1.

