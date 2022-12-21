Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler church fire unintentional, fire marshal says

The building is a part of Freedom Fellowship Church located off Loop 323.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler fire marshal has released the results of the investigation into a church fire that happened earlier this week.

The fire broke out Monday morning at Freedom Fellowship Church, at 2915 SSE Loop 323. Fire investigators believe the fire was unintentional and began in the northeast corner of the building around several electrical appliances that were plugged into an electrical power strip.

The initial call was received at around 10 a.m. that morning, Fire Marshal Paul Findley said. He said firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames exiting the windows and front door of the building.

Five engines and one ladder company, along with a Battalion Chief and two Investigators responded to the scene. The structure sustained significant damage to the room of origin, with smoke and water damage throughout. The fire department cleared the scene at approximately 12:00pm, with no injuries reported, Findley said.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a Tyler church building on Monday morning. The building is part of the Freedom Fellowship Church located off Loop 323.

