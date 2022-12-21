Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Turbulence persists as a major cause of injuries on flights, as in recent Houston case

(WHSV file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - U.S. airlines have made steady improvements to their overall accident rate in recent years. But turbulence continues to be a major cause of accidents and injuries.

A flight to Honolulu on Sunday and another to Houston on Monday prove the point. Turbulence struck both flights and injured a total of 41 people. The Federal Aviation Administration stated in a release Monday that there were 146 serious injuries from turbulence between 2009 and 2021.

Experts say that climate change is expected to make turbulence worse. And while improvements in forecasting will help, not everyone expects the technology to ever be perfect.

Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board says that more can be done -- both by the industry and passengers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Old Bullard Road
Man shot at Tyler apartment complex
The driver reportedly lost control on the wet road.
2 killed, 2 children injured in Cherokee County crash
Daniel Canada
Longview man who caused deadly crash in Houston given four life sentences
TDCJ searching for escaped inmate in Beaumont
Jacksonville, Texas police car
Multiple 911 calls lead Jacksonville police to find man killed by gunfire

Latest News

Highway 80 Rescue Mission
Longview mission makes room for homeless during hard freeze
Longview mission makes room for homeless during hard freeze
Longview mission makes room for homeless during hard freeze
Lufkin animal shelter closes temporarily due to distemper outbreak
Kendrick Starling
Former Texans player, Marshall native gets 25 years for child sex abuse conviction