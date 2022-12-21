Salvation Army in need of donations, volunteers to meet Red Kettle Campaign goal

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The cold and rainy weather has taken its toll on the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign this year.

They said they are at about sixty percent of their goal of $385,000. Captain Jeremy Walker with the Salvation Army said the rain has made receiving donations at the kettles more difficult than normal.

“It’s so important because, you know, this cold weather that is coming in, and we’re housing so many people. We’re gearing up for later on this week, and these kettles normally help us with Christmas, but they also help us throughout the rest of the year, feeding and housing people,” Walker said.

There is also a great need for volunteers. Their job is to man the red kettle stations for the next few days until the campaign comes to an end on Saturday.

