Pottsboro man arrested after leading officers on wild pursuit

A Pottsboro man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading law enforcement on a multi-city chase.
A Pottsboro man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading law enforcement on a multi-city chase.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Pottsboro man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading law enforcement on a multi-city chase.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said at 10:23 a.m. a trooper stopped 37-year old Donald Johnson for a traffic violation, but Johnson refused to stop and a pursuit began.

DPS said during the pursuit, Johnson attempted to hit a patrol vehicle, as well as a Pottsboro Police Department patrol vehicle.

The pursuit ended at 10:48 a.m. after Johnson drove across spike strips at the gate to the Paradise Cove Campground.

Johnson ran into the woods, but a Grayson County Sheriff’s Office K9 tracked him down.

Johnson was charged and booked into the Grayson County jail.

Johnson’s charges are as follows:

  • Parole violation - felon in possession of a firearm
  • Parole violation - possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (x2)
  • Evading arrest with vehicle
  • Reckless driving
  • Driving with license invalid with previous conviction without financial responsibility

DPS said this is an ongoing investigation.

