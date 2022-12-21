Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Plumber shares tips to protect your pipes during freezing weather

Plumber tips to protect your pipes during freezing weather
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - With temperatures expected to drop into the single digits later this week, broken pipes could become a problem.

Winter is typically the busiest time of year for plumbers. Owner of Strickland Plumbing and HVAC, Kevin Strickland said it can cost hundreds of dollars to repair broken pipes.

Strickland said that it’s a good idea to start buying the supplies you may need right now, such as a hose bib cover.

“You simply put that around your faucet and you pull it tight and that will keep it right against the wall,” he said.

Strickland said if supplies are short, you can also use items you already have at home.

“Some people even use newspaper, towels, that kind of stuff; use anything you can put around it, garbage bags ... to protect an outside faucet,”

Strickland also says pipes can still freeze even if you leave them dripping. He demonstrated a “good stream of water, keeping the water moving,” to keep it from freezing.

If pipes burst in your home, Strickland advises to immediately shut off the water.

