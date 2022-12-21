Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
The coldest air since February 2021 arrives in East Texas late Thursday
Very strong, Arctic Cold Front, moves through on Thursday. Coldest AM of the year on Friday AM. Wind Chills, Below 0°.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Some decrease in clouds expected for the remainder of the day and overnight tonight, then we see more clouds on Wednesday with some of the warmest temperatures of the week expected tomorrow afternoon. The much anticipated, or not, cold front is expected to pass very quickly through East Texas on Thursday. This cold front will be very noticeable at your location. Winds will shift out of the Northwest and increase rapidly to 20-35 mph, gusts near 40 mph+. Temperatures will fall very quickly...starting in the upper 40s to lower 50s, falling to near freezing in most areas by sunset and then into the upper teens by midnight on Thursday. Overnight Thursday and into Friday, Wind Chill Values are expected to drop to below freezing values for up to 12 hours. Low temperatures on Friday morning will range from 7° to 10° over the far northern sections of East Texas (Along I-30 to North of I-20), from 9°-12° over Central Sections of East Texas (Tyler/Longview/Jacksonville areas) and then from 10°-14° over Deep East Texas. Again, Wind Chill Values could be below 0° for as many as 12 hours, especially over the northern ½ of East Texas. Please make sure the 4 Ps are taken care of. People-Make sure everyone knows what is happening and are warm. Pipes-Make sure they are wrapped and insulated. Plants-Bring them indoors. Pets-Also, bring them indoors for this extended cold snap. A reminder...A First Alert Weather Day begins Thursday afternoon and will likely continue through early Sunday Morning due to the cold temperatures. There is a very small chance for a Wintry Mix of Precipitation as the front moves through. No major impacts are expected. We finally warm back into the lower 50s for highs on Monday and Tuesday. Lows will still be below freezing, but not as cold as Friday, Saturday, and Sunday mornings. Have a great night and PLEASE PREPARE!!!

