Nacogdoches park bathroom funding up in the air after certificate of obligations blocked

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Parks around Nacogdoches are all suffering from a big problem according to Brandi Cartwright, one of the newly appointed members of the cities Capital Needs Advisory Committee.

“When you pull up to a park and see a structure you assume it’s a bathroom, and that it’s a functioning bathroom,” Cartwright said. “Then you find out that it’s not when you have to use it. "

Many of the bathrooms are boarded up or locked. Community Services Director Brian Bray says that it’s the only option they have left with the facilities.

“They’re not ADA compliant, pipes are broken,” Bray said. “They just need to go away because it’s a safety hazard if we leave them.”

They’ll go away sometime next year when they’re demolished, but the problem is none of the bathrooms will be rebuilt at Banita Creek, Mill Pond, McCrimmon, Ritchie Street and Lake Nacogdoches West Parks. They were supposed to be funded through Certificates of Obligation, but they were blocked through a petition earlier this year.

Which leaves the debilitated facilities future up in the air.

“These bathrooms are from the ‘70s which is 50 years ago,” Cartwright said. “When we first moved here in 2011 they were sometimes open and sometimes not. Most of the time they were not functioning properly and that was 11 years ago.”

Cartwright hopes the new committee will be able to tour the parks and see the need for funding the new bathrooms.

“I’m hoping it won’t take much longer to get bathrooms funded at all of the parks,” Cartwright said.

Until then, the parks will rely on Porta Potties. Bray says they don’t want to have that be the permanent solution due to this set back.

“That is not something city staff or city council wants to see as a long term solution,” Bray said. “It’s just our only option right now since the restrooms are not usable.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.