Lufkin man who killed couple pleads to life in prison

Michael Rodriguez
Michael Rodriguez(Angelina County Jail)
By Mariela Gonzalez and KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man who killed a couple at their home on North Raguet Street in Sept. 2021 has pleaded guilty to their deaths.

Michael Rodriguez voluntarily pleaded guilty to two charges of murder on Wednesday. He received two life sentences in prison plus 10 years on a charge of tampering with evidence.

Carolyn Price, 68, and Cecil Sheffield, 77, were found dead in their home, located in the 2200 block of North Raguet Street, on Sept. 16, 2021.

An arrest affidavit states Rodriguez was part of a crew hired to do yard work at the home.

According to the affidavit, another worker on the crew saw Rodriguez knock on the side door and thought he did so in order to use the bathroom.

The affidavit states it is believed Rodriguez knocked on the door while Price was home alone. Price was brutally beaten and left for dead on the floor of her laundry room. Either shortly after or during this attack is when Sheffield came home and it is believed he was then attacked.

Police found a bloody claw hammer hidden under a pile of grass clippings and branches in the back of one of the worker’s truck. Also in the back of the truck was a wooden dowel rod with possible blood on it, along with tape wrapped around the end to create a handle.

Police later found bent hedge trimmers with possible blood on them at Rodriguez’s home, according to the affidavit.

Rodriguez’s family told police that Rodriguez is violent and they blamed him for the death of the father, the affidavit states.

Sheffield’s cellphone was found in the brush pile near the curb, leading police to believe robbery as a possible motive in the case.

