Lufkin animal shelter closes temporarily due to distemper outbreak

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter is temporarily closed until further notice. The shelter is not accepting animals to protect the health and safety of the animals currently housed at the facility, according to Shelter Director Aaron Ramsey.

During this closure, the shelter said it will continue to deep clean and provide medical care and testing for the animals housed in the facility. The shelter cannot introduce new animals into its compromised population without a very high risk of exposing the animal to this very deadly disease, Ramsey’s announcement said. The shelter is working with a veterinarian to conduct PCR and titer testing to determine when it is safe to reopen. Animal shelters across the State of Texas have been hit hard in recent months with outbreaks of this deadly virus.

The shelter said it has seen many cases of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV). If you own a dog (especially puppies under the age of 5 months), please ensure they are current on vaccinations. Puppies require at least 4 booster vaccines for CDV before the age of 20 weeks (5 months). Older dogs still need boosters and need yearly boosters in an endemic environment.

Signs of distemper include watery/goopy discharge from the eyes, progressing to fever, lethargy, nasal discharge, coughing, and vomiting. The virus then attacks the nervous system, where symptoms include head tilt, circling to one side, muscle twitching, “chewing gum fits,” salivation, seizures, and partial or complete paralysis. The foot pads may also harden (“hard pad disease”).

Distemper is often fatal, and if the dog survives, symptoms (neurological) may be permanent, according to the shelter announcement.

Please see the below link from the AVMA for more information:

https://www.avma.org/resources/pet-owners/petcare/canine-distemper

Again, be sure your pet is up to date on vaccinations, and please seek veterinary care.

