Longview mission makes room for homeless during hard freeze

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texas rescue shelter is making an urgent plea for the homeless and those in need to come in from the cold.

The Highway 80 Rescue Mission is bracing for the expected East Texas hard freeze, trying to get those living outside to come indoors to their shelter.

The forecast shows that by Thursday temperatures will plummet to well below freezing and stay there for possibly two days.

The mission has added dozens of mattresses and will not turn anyone away during the extreme temperatures.

The threat of hypothermia or death for anyone outside has mission workers like Chase Rodgers asking all of those in need to come in, and not risk exposure to the cold.

