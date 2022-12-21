Longview Fire Department takes in 42 dogs after transport wreck
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A van that was transporting 42 dogs was involved in a wreck on I-20. The fire department stepped up to help keep all involved safe from the winter cold.
The crash took place on Dec. 19, and although there were no major injuries, a driver and 42 dogs were stranded, Longview firefighters said in a social media post. It was going to be another three hours before a secondary van would be available, and temperatures were dropping, the post said.
Personnel decided to load the van onto a wrecker and transport the dogs to Station 3 for warmth and safe keeping until the other van could arrive.
The Longview Fire Department recognized the TK3 C-Shift crew for quick and kindhearted thinking.
