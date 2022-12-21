Longview Fire Department takes in 42 dogs after transport wreck

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A van that was transporting 42 dogs was involved in a wreck on I-20. The fire department stepped up to help keep all involved safe from the winter cold.

There were 42 dogs in the van. (Longview Fire Department)

The crash took place on Dec. 19, and although there were no major injuries, a driver and 42 dogs were stranded, Longview firefighters said in a social media post. It was going to be another three hours before a secondary van would be available, and temperatures were dropping, the post said.

Personnel decided to load the van onto a wrecker and transport the dogs to Station 3 for warmth and safe keeping until the other van could arrive.

The dogs were brought into the fire station to keep warm. (Longview Fire Department)

The Longview Fire Department recognized the TK3 C-Shift crew for quick and kindhearted thinking.

The van was involved in a wreck on I-20. (Longview Fire Department)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.