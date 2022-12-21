Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Kilgore High School holds groundbreaking for new school

“It is a great day to be a Bulldog. It’s been a lot of work, preparation, support that has gone into making today possible and I think it’s evident just by the amount of people that showed up today,” said April Cox, Kilgore High School Principal.
Staff and students celebrated the groundbreaking.
Staff and students celebrated the groundbreaking.(Sariah Bonds)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The groundbreaking for a new school facility took place in front of Kilgore High School with staff, students, family, and the community there to celebrate.

The new high school construction is part of a $113 million bond voters passed in November 2021. $91 million is slated for the high school.

It’s being built on soccer fields south of the current high school. New soccer fields and tennis courts will be built as part of the bond project.

“It is a great day to be a Bulldog. It’s been a lot of work, preparation, support that has gone into making today possible, and I think it’s evident just by the amount of people that showed up today, just to show their support and excitement for the next chapter for Kilgore High School,” said Kilgore High School Principal April Cox.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Jakobe Lacy turned himself in and has been booked into the Smith County Jail...
Suspect in Tyler shooting that injured one turns himself in
A major wreck has the eastbound lane of I-20 blocked, just East of US-69.
11 vehicles involved in 2 wrecks on I-20 near Lindale Monday afternoon
Carly Sofia Loughmiller is charged with trafficking of persons.
Hawkins woman accused of assisting in sex trafficking of minor
Tyler fire
No one injured in fire at Tyler church building
Texans are prepping their homes for the weather.
Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening

Latest News

Plumber shares tips to protect your pipes during freezing weather
Plumber shares tips to protect your pipes during freezing weather
It would take 3 hours before another van could arrive.
Longview Fire Department takes in 42 dogs after transport wreck
Reliability coordinators monitor the state power grid at the Electric Reliability Council of...
ERCOT CEO expects enough power supply to meet demand during extreme cold
The Goudarzi and Young Law Firm was in Gilmer today giving away hams for Christmas.
Goudarzi & Young Law Firm gives away hundreds of Christmas hams in Gilmer