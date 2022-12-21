Kilgore High School holds groundbreaking for new school

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The groundbreaking for a new school facility took place in front of Kilgore High School with staff, students, family, and the community there to celebrate.

The new high school construction is part of a $113 million bond voters passed in November 2021. $91 million is slated for the high school.

It’s being built on soccer fields south of the current high school. New soccer fields and tennis courts will be built as part of the bond project.

“It is a great day to be a Bulldog. It’s been a lot of work, preparation, support that has gone into making today possible, and I think it’s evident just by the amount of people that showed up today, just to show their support and excitement for the next chapter for Kilgore High School,” said Kilgore High School Principal April Cox.

