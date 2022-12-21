Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gilmer Coach Metzel on Fluellen Signing with TCU

Gilmer coach Alan Metzel
Gilmer coach Alan Metzel
By Mark Bownds
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Gilmer Buckeye Head Coach Alan Metzel is excited to see his star wide receiver Rohan Fluellen sign with TCU on National Signing Day.

He Said, “Well you know, we’re excited and what a year TCU has had this year and so we’ve been following them knowing that Rohan’s going they’re. Staying connected with Malcolm Kelly East Texas guy who’s a receiver coach up there at TCU. We’re excited to see him make that transition into D1 football and scoring touchdowns for them just like he has on the Jeff Trailer Stadium for the past four years.”

