Gilmer Buckeye Fluellen Signs with TCU

Rohan Fluellen
Rohan Fluellen
By Mark Bownds
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Star wide receiver for the Gilmer Buckeyes Rohan Fluellen had his football dream come true today when he signed with TCU to be a Horned Frog.

“I‘m really excited. I can’t wait for it.” He said “I’ve been waiting for this time for a long time and I feel like it’s finally here.”

Tell me about your experience as a Gilmer Buckeye.

“My experience here has been it’s been the dream. Some people say that their high school is a dream. I feel like it really was this time.”

When you got the opportunity to visit TCU, when did you know that, oh yes, this is it this is where I’m coming?

“I visited TCU a lot of different times and I felt like the first time I just I fell in love with the place all the facilities they had the coaches. It was amazing.”

Who do you give credit to the most when it comes to helping you get to where you have gotten to at this point today?

“There’s a lot of people who helped me get here I mean, my mom my dad, first of all, I love them. They they helped me get out to all the camps and helped me get out to all the coaches. I mean, the coaches here at Gilmer, Sean Cooper, it’s just been there’s a really a lot of amazing people in my life that helped me get to this place where I’m at now.”

