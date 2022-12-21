Former Texans player, Marshall native gets 25 years for child sex abuse conviction

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Kendrick Starling, a Marshall native and former wide receiver for the Houston Texans, was given a 25 year prison sentence after a Harrison County jury found him guilty of sexually abusing a child.

The jury trial was held last week, however Starling was initially arrested in February 2021 and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14. He was given a sentence of 25 years in Harrison County Judge Brad Morin’s court on Monday.

