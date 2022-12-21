Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
The Arctic Cold Front moves in Tomorrow
The arctic cold front moves in tomorrow. Very Cold Air and Very Windy Conditions are likely.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The arctic cold front is less than a day away. The front arrives over NW counties shortly after sunrise, through central areas late morning/midday and then finally over southern areas by mid-afternoon. Winds shift out of the NW at 20-30 mph with gusts higher through the day on Thursday and continued into Friday. Winds will slowly settle late on Friday. Wind Chills are likely to drop below zero late Thursday and continue at or below zero through the mid-morning hours. Temperatures on Thursday will top our in the 40s just before the front, drop to below freezing by mid-afternoon/late afternoon-South, then into the teens by midnight and nearing 10 degrees by Friday morning. Lows on Saturday morning should be in the upper teens and near 20 degrees on Christmas morning. Upper 20s on Monday and Tuesday and finally upper 30s on Wednesday AM of next week. Some areas, especially over northern areas...north of I-20 could be below freezing until Saturday afternoon...for a few hours, before dropping below freezing on Saturday evening once again. There is a less than 20% chance for a wintry mix on Thursday as the front moves through. No major travel impacts are expected except for the very windy conditions. Lots of sunshine expected Saturday through Tuesday. A weak cold front will move through on Monday with no major impacts expected. First Alert Weather Days are in effect for the cold air from Thursday PM through Sunday morning. Stay Warm.

