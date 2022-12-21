Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
No people injured, dog killed in Smith County mobile home fire

Mobile home fire
Mobile home fire((Source: KLTV))
By Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a mobile home fire in the Whitehouse area.

The fire is in the 16500 block of Lakeview Circle.

According to Smith County Interim Fire Marshal Chad Hogue, crews were called out to the fire at the double-wide mobile home around 2 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but one dog did die as a result of it, Hogue said.

As of 2:50 p.m., Hogue said the fire was under control. The home suffered extensive damage as a result of the fire. The cause is still under investigation at this time.

The Red Cross has been contacted to assist the displaced residents.

