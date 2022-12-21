Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Car wreck in Angelina county downs power lines, causes traffic

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation is on the scene of a car wreck that downed power lines in Lufkin.

The crash took place in FM1271 from Mt. Caramel Road to Live Oak Road, which are currently closed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area to avoid further congestion but if you must commute through the area authorities have advised to use Frank Avenue as an alternate route.

