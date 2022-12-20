Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

A Year Later: Disappearance of San Antonio girl remains an unsolved mystery

Lina Sardar Khil, 3, was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket and black shoes and had...
Lina Sardar Khil, 3, was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket and black shoes and had her brown hair in a ponytail. Investigators ask anyone with information to contact police at (210) 207-7660.(San Antonio Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The disappearance of Lina Sardar Khil in San Antonio remains an unsolved mystery a year after she was first reported missing.

Lina is described to be approximately 4 feet tall and 55 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes. She has straight shoulder-length hair that was last seen in a ponytail.

Lina was last seen at 5 p.m. local time Dec. 20 in the 9400 block of Fredicksburg in San Antonio. Authorities don’t yet know whether Lina wandered away from the apartment complex playground or if she was taken by someone.

Lina disappeared from a playground at her apartment complex, KSAT reports. Her mother stepped away while the 3-year-old was playing with other children.

McManus said the mother returned “a short time later,” but Lina was missing.

Lina’s father, Riaz Sardar Khil, told KENS that the family moved to the U.S. from Afghanistan in 2019. He says the family initially thought Lina may have left the playground with another Afghan family but now believes she may have been abducted.

Texas Alerts discontinued the alert on Jan. 7, 2022, for Lina Sardar Khil but San Antonio Police Department reported she is still considered an active missing person case and their investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction was asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at (210) 207-7660 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Old Bullard Road
Man shot at Tyler apartment complex
The driver reportedly lost control on the wet road.
2 killed, 2 children injured in Cherokee County crash
Daniel Canada
Longview man who caused deadly crash in Houston given four life sentences
TDCJ searching for escaped inmate in Beaumont
Jacksonville, Texas police car
Multiple 911 calls lead Jacksonville police to find man killed by gunfire

Latest News

Highway 80 Rescue Mission
Longview mission makes room for homeless during hard freeze
Longview mission makes room for homeless during hard freeze
Longview mission makes room for homeless during hard freeze
Lufkin animal shelter closes temporarily due to distemper outbreak
Kendrick Starling
Former Texans player, Marshall native gets 25 years for child sex abuse conviction
Turbulence persists as a major cause of injuries on flights, as in recent Houston case